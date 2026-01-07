SC defers plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention to Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 7 The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred, to January 8, the hearing on a plea filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of jailed Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Angmo’s habeas corpus petition, which termed Wangchuk’s incarceration "illegal" and an "arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights", was listed before a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale.

During the brief hearing, the Justice Aravind Kumar-led Bench took note of the petitioner’s request to play a video during the proceedings.

Asked whether the other side had been informed, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, confirmed that prior intimation had been given.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, informed the top court that he might not be present since he would be engaged in another part-heard matter.

The bench allowed the arrangement and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had earlier permitted Angmo to amend her petition and directed the Centre, the UT administration, and jail authorities to file their additional replies.

"The petitioner is permitted to amend the petition and file an amended copy within a week. The amended counter shall be filed within 10 days thereafter. Rejoinder, if any, within a week thereafter. List on November 24," the apex court order passed on October 29 said.

In her amended petition, Angmo has contended that the detention order was passed mechanically, without application of mind, and that mandatory procedural safeguards under the NSA were not followed.

She has also argued that the authorities acted in haste and failed to furnish adequate grounds of detention in a timely and meaningful manner, depriving Wangchuk of the opportunity to make an effective representation.

In its affidavit, the Ladakh administration has maintained that the detention was warranted in view of Wangchuk’s alleged role in inciting unrest in Leh. It has further stated that the grounds of detention were duly communicated within the statutorily prescribed period and that the detention advisory board subsequently affirmed the decision.

The DM of Leh stated that the detention order was passed on September 26 after he was "satisfied and continues to be satisfied of the detention of the detenue", based on activities "prejudicial to the security of the State, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community".

Wangchuk, a prominent environmentalist and education reformer, was detained in September and later shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

