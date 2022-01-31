SC directs petitioner to move HC with his plea seeking prohibition on exhibition of movie 'Why I killed Gandhi'

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the petitioner seeking to prohibit any exhibition or publication of the film "Why I killed Gandhi" or any of its contents in any manner whatsoever on any OTT Platform or any other online social media, to approach the high court with his grievances.

A bench of justices Indira Benerjee and Justice JK Maheshwari refused to entertain the plea filed by one Sikandar Behl through Advocate Anuj Bhandari.

The court, however, noted that it appears that the petitioner as a citizen has a serious cause of concern. But it also observed that no fundamental right of citizen appears to have been violated. The court granted him liberty to approach the High Court with his grievances.

The petitioner said that the makers of the film are targetting the father of the nation and defaming Mahatama Gandhi. The court was hearing a plea seeking to prohibit any exhibition or publication of the film "Why I killed Gandhi" or any of its contents in any manner whatsoever on any OTT Platform or any other online social media.

The petition also sought to direct the Respondents to remove all contents of the film "Why I killed Gandhi" from all online platforms.

The petition filed by one Sikandar Behl through advocate Anuj Bhandari, also sought direction to the respondent to bring in force such regulations/guidelines to effectively regulate the content being published on the OTT platform.

The petitioner has also sought to ensure that all the films and media being released on the OTT platform is regulated, certified and censured by the Respondent Board or any other Board / Authority formed specifically for the said purpose.

According to the petitioner, a movie titled "Why I killed Gandhi" has made which has been Produced by Kalyani Singh under the Banner of Rights Media International.

The petitioner said that the movie "Why I killed Gandhi" is based on the murder of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse and the court trial which ensured thereof and the movie attempts to tarnish the image of Mahatma Gandhi and at the same time glorify Nathuram Godse.

The trailer of the movie "Why I killed Gandhi" was released for public viewing on January 22, the petition said.

( With inputs from ANI )

