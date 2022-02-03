SC directs Punjab Police not to arrest MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains for week

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Punjab Police not to arrest Lok Insaaf Party leader and Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains for a week.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked Punjab state to file a reply on the petitions filed by Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains.

Bains has challenged a Ludhiana court order which issued arrest warrants against him after he failed to appear in a case against rape allegations.

The court, which was also dealing with a petition filed by the complainant lady challenging the cases against her, also asked the Punjab state to file a reply on her petitions too. Meanwhile, the court also stayed proceedings of cases against the complainant lady for two weeks.

The court also questioned the Bains counsel that he has seen the attitude of his client, who is the MLA of two times.

The court asked the Advocate General of Punjab what is happening in the state and how many cases did state file against that lady andsaid the state cannot be a party to such misuse of police machinery.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Bains, told the court that she is allegedly running fake job rackets for Canada. He told the court that his client is not behind any cases filed against her and the complaint has not been filed by him but other people.

The Supreme Court on January 25 restrained the Punjab government from arresting Lok Insaaf Party leader and Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains till today in an alleged rape case. The complainant had opposed the plea of Bains.

( With inputs from ANI )

