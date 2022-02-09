SC directs Trinamool Congress leader SK Supiyan to cooperate in probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Trinamool Congress leader SK Supiyan, who was the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram to fully cooperate in the investigation and to remain present as and when summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We make it clear that the pre-arrest bail granted to the appellant is liable to be cancelled if it is found that the appellant is not cooperating for the investigation," the court clarified.

A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Abhay S Oka disposed of the plea and set aside the Calcutta High Court which rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

"Considering the peculiar facts of the case, we are of the view that the appellant deserves to be granted pre-arrest bail. However, the appellant will have to fully cooperate with the respondent-CBI for investigation and will have to remain present for investigation as and when called upon by the investigating officer," the court said.

The Court imposed these conditions while granting anticipatory bail to Supiyan.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Supiyan challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court which rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the appellant pointed out that the appellant Supiyan was not even named in the two charge sheets filed by CBI on October 5, 2021 and January 6, 2022 respectively.

CBI, in its affidavit, opposed the plea filed by Supiyan, and urged the court to dismiss his petition seeking relief, saying that there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge.

"Thus, as per the material and statement on record pertaining to the offence in question there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge," said CBI, in a reply filed opposing Supiyan plea.

The CBI told the Supreme Court that the gravity of the offences committed by Supiyan alias Suffian for which he is being investigated, the motive and intention with which such heinous offences were planned and executed by the petitioner does not entitle him from seeking any relief at this stage.

CBI, in its filed reply, said that witnesses have identified and stated, about the criminal conspiracy hatched by the petitioner accused on May 5, 2021 after the declaration of result of Nandigram Constituency with others to teach a lesson to Hindus who voted for BJP resulting in loss of the TMC candidate in Nandigram assembly constituency.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Supiyan in connection with a murder case which the CBI has been investigating.

The CBI is probing the killing of a BJP worker in the Nandigram constituency which took place during the post-poll violence that transpired in West Bengal after the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress won the state assembly polls in May 2021.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into various incidents of killings and sexual assault that took place in the State allegedly at the behest of the ruling part.

( With inputs from ANI )

