SC discloses asset details of judges on official website

New Delhi, May 6 The Supreme Court has decided to place assets of the apex court judges in the public domain by uploading these on its official website.

“The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India has on 1st April, 2025 decided that the statement of assets of the Judges of this Court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this Court. Statements of assets of Judges already received are being uploaded. Statement of assets of other Judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received,” said a press release issued by the top court.

In a bid towards transparency in the judiciary, all the judges of the Supreme Court had agreed to make a declaration of their assets and upload the details on the apex court website.

The move was seen to be taken against the backdrop of the cash discovery episode at the residence of a Delhi High Court judge on March 14.

Amid an in-house inquiry, the judge was recommended to be transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

When the apex court is functioning at a strength of 33 judges at present, 21 judges have uploaded their declarations of assets so far, as per the information available on the official website. The Supreme Court ought to function with a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

“The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India had resolved that Judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice,” said the information provided on the official website of the top court, adding that this also includes declarations by the CJI.

Further, placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be "mandatory" in terms of the latest Resolution of the Full Court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, in a Full Court Meeting held on May 7, 1997, resolved that every Judge should make a declaration of all his assets in the form of real estate or investments (held by him in his own name or in the name of his spouse or any person dependent on him) within a reasonable time of assuming office.

“The declaration so made should be to the Chief Justice of the Court. The Chief Justice should make a similar declaration for the purpose of the record. The declaration made by the Judges or the Chief Justice, as the case may be, shall be confidential,” it said.

Later in August 2009, the Full Bench decided to disclose the statement of assets submitted by the Judges to the public by putting it on the Supreme Court website “purely on a voluntary basis”.

