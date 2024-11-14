SC dismissed bail plea of senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail of senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra in connection with a case filed against the legislator for allegedly assaulting a woman Inspector during a protest rally in February last year.

The Bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti dismissed the Sambalpur MLA’s plea on Thursday.

"Those in leadership positions have to set an example for public behaviour," observed the Bench.

“Today, the matter was listed for hearing in the Supreme Court. The advocate representing the state government informed the apex court that his (Mishra’s) custodial interrogation was not necessary. As the state government in its statement denied the necessity of custodial interrogation, the anticipatory bail became inconsequential. Considering the submission, the supreme court disposed of the matter,” said Mishra’s lawyer, Sarthak Nayak.

Meanwhile, Mishra said that he can only comment on the issue after examination of the Supreme Court order.

Denying the allegations against him, Mishra asserted that the previous Biju Janata Dal government had intentionally lodged the case against him.

As per reports, Mishra, the then leader of Opposition in the Odisha legislative assembly, was leading a protest by the BJP workers before the Sambalpur district collectorate on February 15 as a part of the BJP’s three-day agitation over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the then Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

A scuffle broke out between protestors and the police personnel when the latter stopped the BJP workers’ march. Meanwhile, many videos showing Mishra shouting at the lady IIC went viral on various social media platforms.

Based on the complaint of the lady cop, the Sambalpur police registered a case against Mishra under various sections of IPC.

The Orissa High Court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case on November 16, 2023. He later moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail.

--IANS

