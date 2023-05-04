SC dismisses petition against election of DMK MP Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls

New Delhi, May 4 The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed in the Madras High Court against the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi allowed the appeal filed by the Kanimozhi against the Madras High Court order, which declined to dismiss petitions challenging her election from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

The matter was regarding a petition filed by a voter, raising grievance over non-mention of her husband's PAN details in her affidavit disclosing assets.

The DMK leader's counsel contended that her husband was a foreign national and did not have such a card or any income from activities in India.

Kanimozhi's plea stated that she had clearly mentioned that her spouse, a Singapore citizen, does not have a PAN number, and if the respondent contends that this statement is wrong, then he should substantiate the allegation that the statement is incorrect.

