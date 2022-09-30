SC dismisses plea against National Emblem Atop new Parliament building

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea that alleged that the design of the National Emblem Atop the new Parliament building violates the State Emblem of India (Prohibition Against Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The apex court also did not agree with the submission that the lions there appear to be more aggressive, saying the impression depends on the mind of the person. The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari which observed that it cannot be said that the national emblem installed there is violative of the 2005 Act.

The petition, filed by advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra, had submitted that the lions portrayed in the national emblem appeared to be "ferocious and aggressive" with their "mouth open and canine visible".

According to the reports of RepublicWorld, The whole episode about the expression of the emblem began after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested Prime Minister Modi to observe the face of the Lion. "Whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same," the MP wrote, throwing in a fairly unnecessary jibe at the Gir lion, which should by all estimates be a national treasure.

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari rejected the PIL filed by two lawyers. "Having heard the petitioner party-in-person and having gone through the emblem of which the grievance is made, it cannot be said that the same is in any way contrary to the provisions of the Act. It cannot be said that any of the provisions of Act 2005 are violated. The state emblem of India, installed on the central vista project, New Delhi, cannot be said to be in violation of the Act 2005 at the least. The writ petition is dismissed", the bench observed in the order.

On July 11, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. According to senior officials, the national emblem is built of bronze and has a total weight of 9,500 kg. The national emblem's height is 6.5 metres and it has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.