SC dismisses plea filed by UP Home Secretary against Allahabad HC order warning him of contempt action

New Delhi, Feb 9 The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order, which had warned Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad with action for contempt if its order granting increment in pensionary benefits is not compiled in letter and spirit by February 12.

"We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution. The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed," said a bench headed over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Manoj Misra and S.C. Sharma.

In an order passed on January 19, a bench of Justice Shree Prakash Singh of the Allahabad High Court had said that if its order dated May 24, 2023 granting annual increment is not complied in letter and spirit, the Principal Secretary, Home, will explain why contempt proceeding should not be initiated against him.

The High Court had rejected the compliance affidavit filed by the state government and held it to be prima facie contemptuous. However, it granted further opportunity to make compliance of the order by February 12.

