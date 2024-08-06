SC expresses concern over dumping of plastic waste in riverbanks, water bodies

New Delhi, July 6 The Supreme Court has expressed its concern over dumping of plastic waste in riverbanks and water bodies in the country.

“There is widespread use of plastic in the areas which are to be kept free from such pollution potential products. The dumping of plastic is causing serious environment degradation and also impacting aquatic life in the riverbanks and the water bodies in the country.

“Unless concerted effort is made by the responsible authorities with people’s cooperation, irrespective of the efforts to target illegal/unauthorised constructions, the desired improvement of the quality of the water in river Ganga/all other rivers and water bodies in the country will remain illusory,” said a Bench presided over by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, as it dealt with a plea seeking removal of illegal encroachments or constructions adjacent to river Ganga in Bihar’s Patna.

The Bench, also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti, asked the Union government, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Bihar government to file an affidavit within four weeks on the issues raised in the appeal, along with the environment concerns raised by the apex court regarding dumping of plastic waste in riverbanks and water bodies.

The appeal filed by a Patna-based resident said that in several areas of the floodplain, all residential buildings and houses are digging borewells without any permission or approval from the authorities concerned.

“Over a massive 520 acres of ecologically sensitive Ganga floodplains, stretching from Nauzer Ghat to Nurpur Ghat in Patna, have been usurped,” said the Special Leave Petition drawn by advocate Akash Vashishtha, adding that the state agencies, instead of acting against such illegal constructions and encroachments, were providing them electricity connection.

In December last year, the top court had ordered the Bihar government to ensure that no further construction takes place adjacent to river Ganga, particularly in and around Patna.

“The state shall report to this court the progress in getting the unauthorised structures removed by filing an affidavit. Such an affidavit shall be filed by the Chief Secretary of Bihar,” it had ordered.

In its order, the SC had noted that the state government has identified 213 unauthorised constructions adjacent to river Ganga in and around Patna, and steps have been taken to remove these encroachments or constructions.

The top court clarified that the steps will also be taken to ensure no further illegal construction or unauthorised encroachment takes place adjacent to the river Ganga particularly in and around the city of Patna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor