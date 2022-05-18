SC gives green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court, which last week ordered elections without OBC reservation, has given a big relief to the Madhya Pradesh government. SC has given green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh. It has directed MP Election Commission to notify local body election in one week.

The Supreme Court hearing on OBC reservation was held today. In this, the Supreme Court has given this verdict. The Madhya Pradesh government had filed an amended petition in the court. The case was heard on Tuesday. This time the court has given its verdict. The court has directed the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission to issue notification of local body elections including OBC reservation within a week. This is likely to pave the way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra as well.

In Madhya Pradesh, local body elections have been postponed for almost a year. In this context, the directions given by the Supreme Court are considered important. Now the focus is on what role the Maharashtra government will play.

