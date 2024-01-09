SC grants anticipatory bail to suspended Delhi govt officer's son & daughter

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to the son and daughter of suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha in a case of alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

In its order, a bench of Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal noted that Khakha's daughter and son, who are accused of abetting the crime, have joined the investigation.

“After going through the statement, and hearing learned counsel on both sides and after perusing the material on record, we are of the view that these Special Leave Petitions can be disposed of, directing the release of the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest on furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000/-, subject to the satisfaction of the Investigating Officer and further subject to the conditions stipulated under section 438(2), Cr.P.C.,” ordered the apex court on Monday.

In October 2023, a bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee of the Delhi High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail applications filed by the duo after a trial court had denied them the relief.

The Delhi Police had arrested 51-year-old Khakha, who has been suspended as deputy director in the Women and Child Development department of Delhi government, and his wife, who reportedly gave the minor medicine to terminate her pregnancy. The accused allegedly raped the victim repeatedly between 2020 and 2021.

The High Court had also taken suo motu cognizance of the case and had sought suggestions from various authorities on preparation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed in cases involving minors.

