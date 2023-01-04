SC grants bail to relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Khushi Dubey, widow of Amar Dubey, an aide and relative of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud while granting bail took note of the fact that Khushi Dubey was 16-17 years of age at the time of the commission of the offence.

It said the trial court would be setting the terms for her release. The apex court said one of the conditions will be that she will have to appear before the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned once and cooperate in the trial and probe if any.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha appearing for Khushi Dubey that she was a minor at the time of the offence and that regular bail be granted to her as the charge sheet has also been filed in the case.

Uttar Pradesh government opposed the bail plea of Khushi Dubey.

Khushi Dubey was arrested after Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen who had gone to arrest him in a Kanpur village in July 2020.

She had approached the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order denying her bail in the case.

Days after the ambush in which several policemen were killed and many injured, Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the UP Police as he allegedly tried to flee from their custody.

As per the police, she had allegedly taken an active part in the ambush at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, 2020. Khushi's bail plea was also rejected by a lower court. She said she had no role in the ambush.

Before the High Court, Khushi had said that she was declared a juvenile by a board on September 1, 2020. She had also pleaded that she was not a member of the gang of Vikas Dubey, rather her husband was a relative of the slain gangster and they had gone to Vikas Dubey's house on the day of the incident.

In the High Court, the state government had opposed her bail plea on the ground that as per statements of the policemen who survived the ambush, she actively participated in the assault.

