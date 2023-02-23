They’re (BJP) choking opposition parties.. this is emergency': Sanjay Raut

Commenting on Congress leader Pawan Khera's arrest, Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut has called the situation in the country 'an emergency’. When asked about the timing of the arrest, Raut stated that the BJP wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera.

Attacking the saffron party further, Raut said that 24 hours before the Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides and Congress leaders were raided by central agencies like the ED and the CBI. "They’re choking the opposition parties. This is an emergency only, Raut has said.