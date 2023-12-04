SC grants relief to students displaced in Manipur violence

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Supreme Court on Monday said that students, displaced due to ethnic strife in Manipur, may attend online classes in Manipur University or may opt for Assam University in Silchar or the North East Hill University in Shillong.

The relief was given by a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud as it considered a plea filed by a group of 284 seeking accommodation in different Central universities in the country to prevent loss of one academic year.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that desirous students may approach the nodal officer appointed by the Manipur varsity for the purpose of felicitating admissions and relocation.

"The process of relocation shall be carried out in two weeks upon such requests being made. The Manipur University shall ensure that the above exercise does not impede the students from receiving degree for their course of studies," it said.

It added that any other grievance could be raised before the court-appointed committee led by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Advocate General of Manipur to look into the grievance raised in the plea.

