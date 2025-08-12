SC issues fresh directive to tackle stray dog menace within its premises

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Supreme Court, taking note of the rising number of stray dogs within its premises, on Tuesday issued a fresh directive mandating that all leftover food be disposed of exclusively in covered dustbins.

“Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers. This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards,” said a circular issued by the Administrative General Branch.

The circular cited a “significant increase” in incidents of stray dogs roaming in the top court’s corridors and even inside lifts within the Supreme Court complex.

The latest directive also refers to an earlier circular issued in September last year, following a joint meeting between Supreme Court officials and representatives of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

That earlier circular contained the same core directive that no leftover food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers.

A day before, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters, citing serious concerns over public safety and the rising risk of rabies.

The Justice Pardiwala-led Bench described the situation as “grim” and emphasised that urgent action was necessary to ensure the safety of children, women, and the elderly on the streets.

Directing the MCD, NDMC, and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to make the streets completely free of stray dogs, the top court issued a stern warning that any organisation or group obstructing their removal would face strict legal action.

The Supreme Court has ordered these civic agencies to begin picking up all stray dogs in their jurisdictions and move them to designated shelters. If such shelters do not already exist, the authorities have been asked to construct them without delay and submit a report on the infrastructure to the apex court within eight weeks.

