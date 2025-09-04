SC issues notice on PIL highlighting rise in natural disasters in Himalayan states

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the apex court's intervention in the rising occurrences of landslides, flash floods, and ecological degradation in Himalayan states.

“We have seen an unprecedented disaster on account of heavy rains and floods in the States of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. From media reports, it has also been noticed that during the floods, a large number of wooden logs were seen flowing along with the water,” said a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran.

The CJI Gavai-led Bench observed that “prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees taking place in the uphill region.”

The apex court issued notices to Centre, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Uttarakhand, returnable within two weeks.

The petition highlighted the increasing frequency of natural disasters and accuses both the Union and state Governments of lacking adequate plans to prevent or mitigate losses.

“The Central and states' government, in spite of having dedicated Disaster Authorities, have no plan in place to prevent or mitigate the losses due to these disasters whose frequency has increased of late,” the petition stated.

It further pointed out disregard of hill road manuals and encroachments on water bodies as contributing factors.

The PIL also accused key ministries for failing in their environmental responsibilities.

“The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Ministry of Jal Shakti have also failed in their duty to protect the pristine ecology and the rivers of the Himalayan region from degradation,” the plea said.

The petition emphasised the urgent need for expert intervention and prayed for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the causes of disasters, determine responsibilities, and recommend measures to protect the delicate ecology of the Himalayan region.

As per the computerised case status, the PIL is tentatively listed for hearing on September 23.

