SC issues notice on plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the detention of the Leh-based climate activist under the National Security Act (NSA).

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria sought responses from the Union government and other authorities in the matter.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, submitted that the grounds of detention had already been supplied to Wanghchuk.

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk, pointed out that no family member had received the grounds of detention, SG Mehta responded, “The law requires service on the detenue, and we have done that. We will examine the feasibility of serving it to his wife.”

In its order, the Justice Kumar-led Bench asked the Centre to examine the feasibility of supplying the detention order to the wife of Sonam Wangchuk, noting that the grounds of detention had already been served on detenue himself.

Sibal further raised the issue that Wangchuk’s wife was not being allowed to meet him.

In response, the Centre’s law officer said, “Let’s not create a hype. Nobody is being prevented. Lawyer and brother of detenue have met him in jail.”

SG Mehta added that Wangchuk’s wife's request for a meeting was “being considered”.

The second-highest law officer of the Centre further informed the apex court that Sonam Wangchuk “has stated before the medical officer that he is not on any medications”, terming it “all hype” aimed at creating “an emotive atmosphere” in the media.

However, the Justice Kumar-led Bench ordered that “the detenue shall be given medical attention as may be required and the same shall be allowed as per extant prison rules.”

The matter will be heard next Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs held Sonam Wangchuk responsible for inciting violence in Leh town. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since September 10, and when violence started in the town, he broke his fast and escaped from the spot in an ambulance.

The activist was later detained under the NSA and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

The security forces had to open fire in self-defence when unruly protesters pelted stones and torched a CRPF vehicle, claiming the lives of four civilians.

Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, has been widely respected for his work in education, environmental conservation, and other social causes.

He has been a vocal advocate for education reforms and sustainable development in Ladakh. Over the years, Wangchuk has received national and international recognition for his efforts in creating low-cost schooling models, promoting environmental conservation, and encouraging scientific innovation among students.

