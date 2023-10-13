SC issues notice on plea seeking ban on live surgery broadcast

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea seeking ban on live surgery broadcast.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, issued notice to the Union government, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and others on the plea.

The petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution said that the issue of live broadcast of surgery in conferences by various private organisations needs an urgent consideration by the apex court in absence of any guidelines issued by the government or the NMC.

It said that many private hospitals and companies are commercially exploring the patients and using them as models to fulfill their ulterior motives or for promoting themselves in complete ignorance of the ethical standards.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan instructed by advocate Meenakshi Kalra, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, submitted that such practice endangers lives of patients and raises ethical and legal issues.

The petition stated that in 2015, the AIIMS Delhi organized a live surgical broadcast where a Doctor from Japan was invited to conduct the surgery and while broadcasting it live, the patient died "due to negligence purported by the broadcasting of the surgery".

"That even after this incident, the NMC, till date, didn’t make any rules/regulations regarding the Live Surgical Broadcast nor till date any approval is required to be sought from NMC to conduct such Live surgeries," the plea added.

