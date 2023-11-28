SC issues notice to Naidu, extends condition to not make public comments in relation to skill development case

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government challenging grant of regular bail to TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation case.

A Bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma issued a notice to Naidu and asked him to respond before December 8 on a Special Leave Petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

The Bench said that the condition imposed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court restraining the political leader from making any public comments related to the case will continue till the next date of listing.

However, it did not favour extending the condition imposed by the High Court barring Naidu from organising or participating in public rallies and meetings.

It may be recalled that a Bench of Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 20 ordered that the TDP leader be released on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him.

The High Court made ‘absolute’ the interim bail granted to Naidu on October 31 on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court recently indicated that it will likely deliver its verdict post the Diwali break on the plea filed by the former CM seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in the case.

In the FiberNet case, the Andhra Pradesh CID had undertaken before the apex court that it will not arrest Naidu till November 30 -- the next date of listing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor