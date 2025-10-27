SC issues notices to all states, UTs in suo moto case on ‘digital arrest’ scams

New Delhi, Oct 27 The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to all states and Union Territories in the suo moto case concerning the rising menace of “digital arrest” scams, where fraudsters impersonate police and judicial officers using forged court orders to extort money from citizens.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed all state governments to submit details of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with such scams and remarked, “We are not issuing directions today. We are issuing notice to the States — to ensure there is a uniform investigation.”

The Justice Kant-led Bench added that “digital arrest” scams appeared to be pan-India, or even cross-border, in nature, as it suggested that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“There are more than one instances that have taken place in different parts. We are inclined to entrust the matter to the CBI in respect of all the States because this is a kind of crime which may be operating pan-India, or even across the border,” the apex court remarked.

Appearing for the Union of India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that the CBI was already investigating several similar cases, with technical assistance from the Cyber Crime Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani apprised the Justice Kant-led Bench that the money-laundering networks behind such scams were often based outside India, operating from countries such as Myanmar and Thailand.

“There are money laundering gangs located outside our territory, in many parts of Asia, including Myanmar and Thailand,” said AG Venkataramani.

During the hearing, the Haryana government, which had earlier been issued notice, informed the Supreme Court that two FIRs had been registered by Ambala’s Cyber Crime Branch and that it had no objection if the investigation was transferred to the CBI.

The Justice Kant-led Bench allowed Haryana’s request for one weeks' time to file additional details on other related FIRs.

“Beside the two FIRs, there are some more FIRs pertaining to similar crimes (in Haryana). AAG seeks and is granted one week time to furnish the details of those FIRs,” the order said.

The apex court directed all other states and Union Territories to furnish details of similar FIRs registered within their jurisdictions, clarifying that no formal counter-affidavits were required at this stage.

“We issue notice to all the States and UTs with a direction that let details of FIRs registered in their respective states pertaining to the nature of cyber crime relating to digital arrest be furnished.

"In this regard, no formal counter-affidavit is required to be filed and only details of cases may be brought on record," it ordered.

The matter will be taken up next after the state governments file their responses.

