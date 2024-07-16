SC judge recuses himself from hearing bail plea of bizman Abhishek Boinpally

New Delhi, July 16 Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, an accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

At the outset, informing about Justice Kumar’s recusal, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench, said that the matter will be heard by a different Bench.

Justice Khanna-led Bench ordered the bail plea to be listed in the week commencing August 5 and extended the interim relief.

On March 20, the top court granted interim bail to Boinpally for a period of five weeks, taking into consideration the ill health condition of his wife. The interim relief was extended from time to time.

It had ordered Boinpally to surrender his passport and not leave the National Capital Region (NCR), except for Hyderabad. The SC had also asked Boinpally to share his mobile number with the Enforcement Directorate officials so that they could remain in touch with him.

Boinpally, who has been in custody since October 2022, moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's July 2023 order dismissing his bail application.

Pertinently, Justice Sanjay Kumar, last week, withdrew himself from hearing the bail pleas of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor