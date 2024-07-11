SC judge recuses himself from hearing Sisodia’s bail pleas

New Delhi, July 11 Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday withdrew himself from hearing the bail plea of senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, in the alleged liquor policy scam.

At the outset, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading a three-judge Bench, informed senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, about Justice Kumar's recusal.

“Dr Singhvi, my brother Justice Kumar will not like to hear this matter for personal reasons,” said Justice Khanna.

Ultimately, the matter was directed to be listed in the week commencing July 15 before a different Bench after obtaining the directions of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who is the master of the roster.

On Monday, senior AAP leader Sisodia’s counsel requested CJI, DY Chandrachud, to urgently list his pleas seeking bail.

He submitted that the top court had granted liberty to the senior AAP leader to revive his Special Leave Petitions challenging the denial of bail.

Last month, the apex court had disposed of the former Deputy CM’s plea seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, made an undertaking that the final charge sheet/complaint in the liquor policy case would be filed by July 3.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to the senior AAP leader, saying that he failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the High Court, however, clarified that he could continue to meet his ailing wife every week, on the same terms as set earlier by the trial court.

In March, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions filed by Sisodia against the dismissal of his review pleas against its 2023 verdict denying him bail in connection with the liquor policy case.

In its judgment delivered on October 30, 2023, the top court denied bail to Sisodia but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court had on April 30, refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time. During the trial court’s decision to deny bail, it was noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till July 15 the judicial custody of Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the ED.

