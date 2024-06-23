SC judge should probe NEET paper leak, demands Congress leader Rashid Alvi

New Delhi, June 23 Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday demanded that a Supreme Court judge be brought in to probe the alleged irregularities in the 2024 NEET-UG exam.

Talking to IANS, Alvi said: "A SC judge should be roped in to probe the case (NEET paper leak). It can’t be done by a six-member committee, they will all be people from the BJP. Even the CBI will not be able to do a proper investigation because it works under their (BJP's) pressure."

"They have changed the DG of NTA. If he is responsible, arrest him. Don't make others scapegoats. The Education Minister was earlier saying that no scam took place, but now a CBI investigation has been ordered. He has no right to be a minister. Either, he should resign or the Prime Minister should show him the door. This is related to the future of lakhs of children. The NEET paper has been leaked in Uttar Pradesh, it should be properly investigated,” the Congress leader added.

On the arrest of the brother of former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the prime accused in a sex scandal, he said: "This is a legal matter where the police will work with honesty. The whole country knows very well what kind of allegations are made against those people. There is nothing hidden, so the law takes its course."

On reports that the BJP wants to bring petrol and diesel prices under the ambit of the GST, Alvi said: "They (BJP) have a government in several states. The opposition wants GST to be imposed on petrol and diesel prices. If GST is imposed, then the prices of petrol and diesel will be halved. But the question is where there are BJP governments in states, what do they want? Can they take any decision without the consent of PM (Narendra) Modi and the RSS? Is this possible? The opposition wants that it should be brought under GST, if this happens, then people will get great relief."

On a question, the Congress leader said: "GST has been imposed on the states. The government (BJP) leaves it to the states that it will take a call if the states ask for it, this is just a drama. The Government of India should make changes in (GST) rules, the BJP government does not want the people to benefit from GST."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor