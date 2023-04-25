SC notice to Delhi Police on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi [India], April 25 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi Police on wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on the petition seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notice to Delhi Police asking it to file a reply to the wrestlers' plea and listed the matter on Friday.

The court noted that there is a serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

The complaints which were being given in sealed cover shall again be resealed and placed under the petition, the court said.

The court also clarified that the identity of the petitioners shall be redacted for the purpose of this petition.

The court direction came when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition requesting registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Sibal apprised SC that these are women wrestlers which include a minor and the minor girl is a gold medalist. Sibal apprised SC about a committee report which has not been made public. Sibal informed SC that FIR is not being registered and said that even the police personnel can be prosecuted for not lodging FIR in such nature of the offence.

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have moved a plea in Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior Advocate Sibal and Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda represented the petitioner in the matter.

Vinesh Phogat and the other seven wrestlers have urged the top court to issue directions to Delhi police to lodge FIR against Brij Bhushan as there is an inordinate delay in doing so.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused by the wrestlers of sexual misconduct and intimidation. The government established a five-member oversight council to oversee WFI operations. Boxer Mary Kom is heading the oversight committee which was formed to probe into the allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Singh and other coaches.

Yesterday, Delhi Police sought a report from the investigation committee set up by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations and has begun a probe into the fresh complaint by wrestlers.

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Top wrestlers have now resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday (April 21) stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR on the issue.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded.

They had accused the WFI body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

