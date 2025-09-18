SC orders CBI probe into advocate’s ‘forged’ degree

New Delhi, Sep 18 The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the authenticity of a bachelor’s degree held by an advocate following allegations that it was forged.

The direction was passed by a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan after the pleadings challenging the Bar Council of India Disciplinary Committee’s order included a letter from Magadh University’s Controller of Examinations, stating that the advocate’s mark sheet and degree certificate were "forged and not issued from the University".

"Annexure A3… is a letter issued by Controller of Examination, Magadh University, Bodh Gaya wherein it is stated that copy of Marksheet and Degree certificate in favour of Naresh Dilawari (Roll-PAT-16335, Regd No. 2870/88, B.Com. Accounts (Hons.), Examination 1991) upon verification was found forged and not issued from the University," noted the order passed by the apex court on Monday.

On the other hand, the petitioner-advocate placed on record a photocopy of the degree claimed to have been issued to him for passing the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) three-year course held in August 1991 by Magadh University.

He further argued that the records at Magadh University had been torn, and therefore, the authenticity of the degree could not be verified from the available files.

After hearing the submissions, the Supreme Court opined that the matter required an independent probe.

"Be that as it may, as an issue regarding veracity of a degree has arisen, we deem it appropriate to require the Central Bureau of Investigation, Delhi to do the investigation and ascertain whether the degree set up by the petitioner of having passed the B.Com examination from Magadh University in the year 1991 is genuine or forged," said the order passed by the Justice Misra-led Bench.

The apex court directed that a copy of its order be sent to the CBI Director in Delhi, who must depute an officer to investigate the matter and submit a report by November 30.

The case will be heard next on December 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor