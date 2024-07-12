SC orders CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in ED case

New Delhi, July 12 In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered him to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Pronouncing its verdict, a bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, referred to a larger bench CM Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an authoritative pronouncement on the questions of law involved.

However, CM Kejriwal will not be able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, on May 17, had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition contending that the ED is required to demonstrate the "necessity to arrest" on the "materials available" with a "reason to believe" that he has been guilty of an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

During the hearing, the apex court had ordered the AAP supremo to be released on 21-day interim bail till June 1 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution complaint filed by the ED against CM Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Taking cognizance, special judge Kaveri Baweja issued a production warrant for CM Kejriwal for July 12.

Recently, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court's order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in the money laundering case, saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the trial court.

CM Kejriwal's distinct petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by CBI in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam are pending before the Delhi High Court.

