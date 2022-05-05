SC permits release of film 'Jhund' on OTT, stays HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie 'Jhund' on the OTT platform on May 6 as it stayed the Telangana High Court status quo order.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna stayed the interim order of status quo passed by the Telangana High Court on April 29. The movie will be released on ZEE5.

In its order, the bench stated, "Prima facie appears that the impugned order is clearly against the balance of convenience. The High Court has overlooked the principles with regard to the grant of interim relief. In any case, claim if any of the Respondent is a money claim. The impugned order shall remain stayed."

It also issued notice to the Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, on whose plea the High Court passed the order.

Film's producer Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T Series) approached the apex court challenging the High Court order.

Yesterday, senior advocate CA Sundaram sought an urgent listing of the case saying the film, which was earlier released in theatres on March 4, is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform and the High Court's status quo order is coming in between.

He had said the challenge to the movie had already been dismissed earlier.

On April 29, the High Court in its interim order had ordered the status quo relating to the release of the movie on OTT platforms. The order was passed on the plea filed by Kumar who alleged copyright violation by the makers of 'Jhund'.

Earlier, Kumar had sought an injunction against the theatre release of the film, alleging breach of the terms of the settlement in an earlier case against the filmmakers, however, the trial court declined the plea to recall the settlement and allowed the film to be released in theatres.

Thereafter, the film was released in theatres on March 4. Kumar then approached the High Court challenging the trial court's order and on April 29, the interim order was passed.

'Jhund', a biographical sports film, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO 'Slum Soccer'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor