SC quashes re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as VC of Kerala's Kannur University

New Delhi, Nov 30 The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as Vice- Chancellor of Kannur University saying that the appointment process was vitiated by "unwarranted interference" of the Kerala government.

A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra set aside the decision passed by the Kerala High Court in February 2022 which held that Dr Raveendran's re-appointment "was made in accordance with law."

The bench said that although the notification of appointment was issued by the Chancellor (Governor, ex-officio) but it was vitiated by state government's unwarranted interference.

It said that only the Chancellor could appoint the Vice-Chancellor and not even the Pro-Chancellor could intervene, adding that any interference by statutory authority would be patently illegal.

The special leave petition filed before the apex court said that when Dr Raveendran was reappointed, the eligibility criteria was not taken into consideration by the appointing authority in accordance with the provisions of the Kannur University Act, 1996.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor