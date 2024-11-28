SC raps HP govt over denying employment to an Asian gold medallist

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Supreme Court on Thursday castigated the Himachal Pradesh government for denying employment to an Asian gold medallist under the sports quota.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and A. G. Masih refused to entertain the state government's plea against the 2023 HP High Court order directing the appointment of Pooja Thakur, a gold medallist in the 2014 Asian Games, to the post of excise and taxation officer.

"This is how you encourage sportspersons? Somebody won a gold medal in the Asian games, your Chief Minister should have taken a pragmatic approach," the bench remarked.

Expressing its dismay over the approach followed by the Himachal Pradesh government in dealing with the distinguished sportsperson, the Apex Court took exception to the fact that Thakur was made to run from pillar to post for seven years for employment.

In July last year, a division bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court had refused to interfere with the order of the single-judge bench, which directed Thakur's appointment to the post in the Department of Excise and Taxation, Government of Himachal Pradesh, from the date of her application to the then Chief Minister, apart from all consequential benefits, including seniority.

It had said: "It is highly unreasonable on the part of the appellants (authorities) to seek to deny the benefit granted by the learned Single Judge to Thakur of being appointed against the post of Excise & Taxation Officer in the Department of Excise and Taxation from the date she submitted an application to the then Hon'ble Chief Minister in July, 2015 with seniority and all other consequential benefits."

The Himachal Pradesh government provides 3 per cent reservation to distinguished sportspersons in various departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor