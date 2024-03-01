SC refuses to entertain Asaram Bapu’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in rape case

New Delhi, March 1 The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by self-styled godman, Asaram Bapu, seeking suspension of sentence on medical grounds.

Asaram has been serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur prison following his conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other offences by a trial court in 2018, for raping a minor girl.

A Bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna allowed the petitioner to file a fresh application before the Rajasthan High Court seeking to undergo treatment in Madhavbaug Heart Hospital in Maharashtra’s Khopoli, under police custody.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that Asaram’s application would be considered by the High Court in accordance with the law.

Further, the top court stressed for expeditious disposal of the appeal filed by Asaram challenging his conviction.

On January 11, the Rajasthan High Court rejected the fourth application filed by Asaram seeking suspension of sentence or bail on the ground that law and order problems may arise if he is allowed to receive medical treatment of his choice.

The Special Leave Petition filed before the apex court referred to the discharge report prepared by AIIMS, Jodhpur on February 6 indicating that the petitioner required heart

“The petitioner, at midnight of 21.02.2024, had another episode of massive pain in his chest and was rushed to AIIMS, Jodhpur. It is important to note that this marks the third instance within a mere four-month period where the petitioner has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to severe chest pain. On both previous occasions, AIIMS diagnosed this chest pain as indicative of a heart attack,” said the plea filed through advocate Rajesh Gulab Inamdar.

