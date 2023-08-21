SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates

New Delhi, Aug 21 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the plea filed by Delhi University against an interim order of the Delhi High Court allowing St. Stephen's College to implement 85 per cent of admission weightage based on the CUET score, and remaining 15 per cent for the interview of Christian minority candidates.

“If we interfere at this stage, it will create more confusion,” said a bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.S. Narasimha, while dismissing the special leave petition filed against the interim order of the High Court.

“Taking note that order impugned herein is an interim order passed in the pending writ petition before the High Court, at this stage, we see no reason to interfere,” ordered the bench.St. Stephen's College argued before the Supreme Court that the Delhi University had itself sent emails to the students offering admissions in undergraduate courses.

At this, Bench said: “It will be unfair on students…. because University itself is sending to students that we have given you admissions now.”

The Supreme Court noted that admissions made in accordance with the interim order of the High Court will be subjected to the final outcome of the writ petitions.

