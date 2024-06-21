SC refuses to entertain plea challenging CBFC certification to 'Hamare Baarah'

New Delhi, June 21 The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a writ petition seeking revocation of the CBFC certification given to the Annu Kapoor starter film 'Hamare Baarah' directed by Kamal Chandra.

A vacation bench presided over by Justice Vikram Nath said it was not inclined to hear on merits the plea filed directly before the apex court challenging the grant of certificate to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“You challenge the Bombay High Court order. The movie was screened and the Bombay judges have seen it. They directed expunging a few scenes, shots, and dialogues. If you seek leave and file an appeal, it would be correct for this court to examine the matter,” the bench, also comprising Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, told the petitioner’s counsel.

Sensing the disinclination of the apex court to entertain the plea, the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the writ petition.

The plea was dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to file a special leave petition against the Bombay HC order allowing the release of the film on June 21.

In an order passed on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court allowed the release of the controversial film after making certain modifications to the content that was found objectionable.

The petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution claimed the film shows that Muslim women have no independent rights and the Muslim community is responsible for the growing population in India.

“The director and producers of the film targeted a particular community and portrayed the status of Muslim women as slaves and chattels who are exploited by the male members. Verse 223 of the Surah Baqarah Chapter 2 of the Holy Quran has been misinterpreted and wrongly projected as ordaining the Muslim male to treat the Muslim female as his chattel and allowing him to exploit her in any manner,” said the plea filed through advocate Syed Mehdi Imam.

Directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Manoj Joshi, Aditi Bhatpahri, Paritosh Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, and Shaan Saxena in key roles.

After watching its trailer, a section of Muslim intellectuals raised objections to the film, saying it grossly misinterprets Islam and intends to malign the religion and the Muslim community as a whole.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor