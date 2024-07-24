SC refuses to examine plea seeking integration of tribunals into NJDG

New Delhi, July 24 The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to examine a PIL seeking integration of tribunals established under various statutes into the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

A bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud remarked that as of now, there exists no administrative sanction under the e-courts project for diverting funds towards tribunals.

However, the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that the petitioner may avail of other remedies available under the law and may approach the government with his representation.

Offering insight into judicial proceedings, the NJDG portal, a flagship initiative of the e-Courts project, provides comprehensive data on cases instituted, pending, and disposed of.

The plea filed by advocate K.C. Jain said that despite the apex court’s integration with the NJDG, tribunals established under various laws have yet to be included and given the crucial role of NJDG in promoting transparency, accountability, and improved monitoring, it is imperative that tribunals also be incorporated into this system.

It said, “Tribunals, established under various statutes, play a critical role in the justice system. A direction to the Department of Justice to include tribunals in the NJDG would significantly advance the cause of justice and effectively change the judicial landscape.”

In September last year, CJI D.Y. Chandrachud announced that case details relating to the Supreme Court will be available on NJDG on a real-time basis.

"At a click of a button, you can access statistical information relating to institution, disposal and pendency of cases,” he had said.

