SC refuses to pass any interim direction in Cauvery water dispute between TN & K'taka

New Delhi, Aug 25 The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any interim direction on the plea filed by Tamil Nadu demanding the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka dams.

“We do not possess any expertise in the matter… it will be appropriate that CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) submit its report as to whether the directions issued for discharge of water has been complied or not,” ordered a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra, while calling for a report from the CWMA by September 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor