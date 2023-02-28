SC refuses to provide relief to Manish Sisodiya in liquor scam case

Supreme Court refused to entertain Manish Sisodia's petition for quashing of the FIR or in the alternative, grant him bail from CBI custody. SC said he must move the trial court or the Delhi HC for the reliefs he is seeking from the SC. The Aam Aadmi Party will move Delhi high court pertaining deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the liquor policy case. Earlier, the SC had refused to entertain Sisodia's plea against his arrest and suggested him to move high court.

Sisodia's lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said his arrest was illegal as his name was not in the CBI chargesheet and no unaccounted cash was found in searches.The CBI's allegation that he was not cooperating in the investigation was a weak excuse, said Mr Sisodia's lawyer.To this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "Go to the high court. Our doors are open, but we are not ready to hear it at this stage.""This will be a very bad precedent. You can't do this just because you're in Delhi," Justice PS Narasimha said, referring to Mr Sisodia's request to rule his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "illegal". A Delhi court yesterday gave the CBI Mr Sisodia's custody for five days. The central agency told the city court it needs time to question him over alleged corruption in making the new liquor policy, which was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged it