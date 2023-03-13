SC rejects plea challenging Allahabad HC 2017's order directing removal of mosque from High Court premises

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea challenging Allahabad High Court 2017's order directing to removing of a mosque from the High Court premises.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah said that it did not see any reason to interfere with the judgment of Allahabad HC.

However, the court granted liberty to petitioner Waqf Masjid High Court to make a representation to state for allotment of land in the nearby area.

The top court granted three months' time to demolish the construction by the petitioners and if the construction is not removed within a period of three months from today, it will be open for authorities including the HC to have them removed or demolished.

Waqf Masjid High Court has pleaded against Allahabad High Court's decision to demolish the mosque on its premises.

Allahabad High Court in its 2017 order has directed to remove the mosque Waqf Masjid High Court from its premise.

The court noted that it was a lease property, which had been terminated and hence petitioner can't claim the right.

