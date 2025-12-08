SC relaxes Senthil Balaji's bail conditions in cash-for-jobs case

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji seeking relaxation of the stringent bail conditions imposed on him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant modified the bail conditions requiring Balaji to appear before the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chennai every Monday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

Opining that his continued twice-weekly appearance before the ED was unnecessary at this stage, the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said: "The appellant (Balaji) shall appear before the Deputy Director as and when so required. Advance notice shall be served if his presence is necessary."

The apex court also relaxed another condition requiring Balaji to remain "regularly and punctually" present before all courts hearing the scheduled offences.

"As and when there is specific hardship and the appellant is unable to appear before the sessions court, he shall apply, and the court shall consider as per its own merits," the CJI Surya Kant-led Bench clarified.

On November 14, the Supreme Court sought the ED’s response to Balaji’s plea for relaxation of these very conditions, after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narendra Hooda, appearing for Balaji, argued that the conditions had outlived their purpose since the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had been filed.

"My client has appeared before the ED on 116 occasions. There is no apprehension of absconding," submitted Sibal.

Opposing the plea, the ED contended that the then Justice Abhay S Oka-led Bench, which granted Balaji bail, was fully conscious of the nature of the conditions imposed.

In April this year, the Supreme Court had warned Balaji - who was re-inducted into the CM M.K. Stalin-led Cabinet after being released on bail - that he could not continue as a minister while facing allegations of influencing witnesses.

"[We] are giving him a choice. Freedom or post?" the Justice Oka-led Bench had said, noting earlier findings that he attempted to settle matters with witnesses while in office.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi had accepted Balaji's resignation on the recommendation of Chief Minister Stalin. Balaji, arrested by the ED in June 2023 after extensive searches in Chennai, Karur, and Coimbatore, spent 450 days in custody before securing bail.

