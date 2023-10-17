SC reserves verdict on Chandrababu Naidu plea against arrest in Skill Development Corporation scam case

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu against criminal proceedings initiated against him in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi said that it will deliver its judgement in the case and refused to pass any interim relief.

The special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court raises an issue whether proceedings against Naidu could have been initiated without getting a sanction from the Governor of the state.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the state government, submitted that the provision of the law requiring prior sanction would not apply as enquiry against Naidu was initiated in 2018.

He said that a detailed investigation is required to be carried out by the probe agency and Naidu’s plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings should not be allowed by the apex court.

However, Rohtagi assured the top court that Naidu will not be arrested till October 20 in connection with the alleged Fibernet scam case.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the state of Andhra Pradesh to "stay its hand" till October 17 after senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, apprehended that former CM is very likely to be arrested on Monday.

Earlier, the top court had remarked that it cannot interpret the provision requiring mandatory prior sanction to prosecute any public servant in a manner to frustrate the objective of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Naidu’s bail till October 19 in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

