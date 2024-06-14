SC says it won't order ex-parte CBI probe into NEET (UG) paper leak

New Delhi, June 14 The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would not pass any ex-parte CBI probe into the allegation of paper leak and other irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2024 examination.

“Petition considered. We do not pass an ex-parte order. What CBI investigation? Can a CBI investigation be ordered ex-parte today? Is that your submission?” a vacation bench presided over by Justice Vikram Nath asked a lawyer praying for an “imminent CBI investigation” into the matter.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) may file its reply to the fresh petitions seeking CBI/SIT probe into the allegation of paper leak within two weeks.

Further, it turned down the prayer to direct Bihar Police to file a status report of the alleged paper leak probe before the next date of hearing. “You have made all the allegations in your petitions. We have given them (NTA and others) two weeks time to file their response. They will come up with their response,” the apex court said.

The batch of petitions, including pleas seeking cancellation of the exam, will be heard next on July 8.

In the past, the top court had repeatedly refused to stay the admission counselling process to medical programmes pursuant to the NEET (UG) 2024 examination.

In an order passed on Thursday, the Supreme Court decided to close the issue relating to the grant of grace marks in the NEET (UG) exam after NTA submitted the scorecards of 1,563 candidates, who were awarded compensatory marks on account of loss of time, had been withdrawn and cancelled.

These candidates may choose to appear in a re-test to be held on June 23 or appear in counselling on the basis of actual marks obtained in the exam without normalisation.

The apex court took note of NTA’s submission that the counselling schedule announced earlier will not be disturbed since the results of the re-test would be declared by June 30.

