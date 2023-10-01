SC says that it should not direct any court to decide any case in a time-bound manner

New Delhi, Oct 1 The Supreme Court has stressed that it should not direct any court to decide any case in a time-bound manner unless necessitated by extraordinary situations.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal said that those litigants who could afford to petition the apex court should not get any “priority” over others waiting in the queue.

“Unless the situation is extraordinary, this court (Supreme Court) should not direct any constitutional court or for that matter, any court, to decide any pending case in a time-bound manner. It cannot be that those who afford to come this court, get priority and others wait in the queue," the bench said.

A special leave petition was instituted after the High Court stalled judicial proceedings in view of the constitution of an SIT by the state government to probe averments in a petition alleging anomalies in selection process of Livestock Extension Officers in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is for the petitioner to move the High Court for expeditious hearing of the case," the Supreme Court said, holding that no case for interference is made out in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution and dismissed the Special Leave Petition on ground of delay as well as on merits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor