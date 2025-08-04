‘SC showed mirror to Rahul Gandhi’: Acharya Pramod Krishnam on LoP's remarks on Indian Army

Ghaziabad, Aug 4 As the Supreme Court criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "controversial remarks" about the Indian Army, spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday said the top court has effectively held up a mirror not only to LoP Rahul Gandhi but to the entire Opposition.

“If China had occupied Indian land to that extent, then Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Tughlaq Lane would have been included in that territory. I express my deep gratitude to the Government of India for providing him a home there in Tughlaq Lane. He speaks like Tughlaq. The Supreme Court’s recent comments on his statements were a necessary reality check. The way the court slammed Rahul Gandhi is a reflection not only on him but on the entire Opposition," Krishnam told IANS.

The spiritual leader also reacted to Bihar Assembly Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s recent claim that his name was missing from the voter list. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in Patna promptly asked Yadav to provide his EPIC card details for thorough verification.

Krishnam said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) is impartial and robust. The ECI’s firm response to Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations is a slap in the face to the entire Opposition. Every day, the ECI faces abuse - if a party wins, everything is fine; if it loses, the EVMs are blamed. Yet, these leaders hold their seats thanks to certificates issued by the ECI.”

He added pointedly, “If the Election Commission is biased, they should resign. Similarly, governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh should resign. Rahul Gandhi should also resign from the Lok Sabha.”

Krishnam also reacted to senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad’s controversial remark that Sanatan Dharma has ruined India, which had drawn sharp criticism from the BJP and its allies.

“Whoever wants to criticise Sanatan Dharma can speak, but for centuries, there has been a conspiracy to destroy Sanatan Dharma. It is the only true religion in the world. Despite efforts to erase it, Sanatan Dharma has survived and will continue to survive,” Krishnam added.

Responding to Congress MP P. Chidambaram’s allegations regarding the Election Commission’s voter roll exercise (SIR), particularly the addition of around 6.5 lakh migrant workers to Tamil Nadu’s electoral list and the removal of 65 lakh voters from Bihar due to ‘permanent migration,’ Krishnam expressed stern disapproval.

“Right now, I want to say this to P. Chidambaram — this country will be destroyed if such talk continues. You have already done much damage to India; please stop trying to ruin it further,” he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor