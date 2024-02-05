SC stays execution of 15-day sentence to IPS officer on contempt plea moved by Dhoni

New Delhi, Feb 5 The Supreme Court on Monday stayed an order passed by the Madras High Court sentencing Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days simple imprisonment under Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

Hearing an appeal filed by the IPS officer, a bench, headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka, sought the response of former India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni as it issued an ad-interim stay on execution of 15-day sentence.

The matter is tentatively listed for further hearing on March 7.

Dhoni had moved the Madras High Court for initiating contempt proceedings against the IPS officer for his remarks against the judiciary in his written statement filed in response to a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by the cricketer for having named him in the IPL betting scam.

In December 2023, a bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Mohan of the high court found Kumar guilty of committing criminal contempt and restricted the punishment to simple imprisonment for a period of 15 days. However, the High Court suspended the execution of the punishment for a period of 60 days to allow him to move an appeal before the Supreme Court.

