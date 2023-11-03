SC stays trial of Kuki Revolutionary Army chief Hangshing, UKLF leader Haokip

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial in a missing arms case against Kuki Revolutionary Army chief David Hangshing and United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) leader Lhunkhoson Haokip.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal also issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on plea seeking transfer of the case from Manipur to Assam.

The court will again hear the case on January 11. The NIA has been directed to respond by January 12.

In the wake of recent violence due to ethnic clashes in Manipur, the petitioners appealed to the apex court that their trial be transferred to Assam. The petitioners have said that visiting Imphal can pose a threat to their life.

The petitioners are facing charges under the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly conspiring to sell firearms that went missing from 2nd Manipur Rifles to various separatist outfits.

Hangshing got bail in 2019 and Haokip got bail in 2022. The petitioners reached the top court for assurance of safety and a more accessible, secure, and transparent legal process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor