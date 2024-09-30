SC takes exception over CM Naidu’s statement on ‘animal fat’ in Tirumala laddus

New Delhi, Sep 30 The Supreme Court on Monday took exception over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s statement that animal fat had been used in the laddus distributed as 'prasad' at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati during the previous YSR Congress administration, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A bench presided over by Justice BR Gavai observed that prima facie, there was nothing to show at this stage that the ghee used in the sample was used for the preparation of laddus.

The Bench, also comprising Justice KV Vishwanathan, said that if the SIT probe was ordered by the state government, no public statement should have been made by the Chief Minister.

Posting the matter for hearing on October 3, the apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Centre, to assist if state SIT should be allowed to probe the matter or if investigation should be handed over to a different agency.

During the hearing, Mehta said that the issue involves “faith” requiring examination and it was “unacceptable” if adulterated ghee was used.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, who appeared on behalf of one of the petitioners, claimed that the adulterated ghee was never used for preparation of laddus, as per the TTD officials.

The top court was dealing with several petitions regarding the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

One of the pleas sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged "criminal conspiracy and mismanagement” of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust.

It said, "A grave violation of religious customs occurred as investigations revealed disturbing facts that non-vegetarian products, specifically bird meat (kolis), the presence of animal fat, 'lard' (pig fat), fish oil and other impurities were used in the preparation of 'prasadam'."

"This act not only violates the fundamental tenets of Hindu religious customs but also deeply wounds the sentiments of countless devotees who regard the 'prasadam' as a sacred blessing. The gravity of this situation cannot be overlooked, as it strikes at the core of our religious practices and beliefs," it added.

Further, it said that the recent violation at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple represents a grave infringement of Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion.

The petition said that the holy Tirumala Tirupati Temple holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus globally and countless devotees visit the sacred site annually to seek blessings and partake in the divine 'prasadam', believed to carry Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

Another plea seeks the appointment of a committee under direct monitoring of the Supreme Court or appointment of a retired SC judge with other experts to conduct an independent enquiry into the allegations of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the ghee in Tirupati Tirumala Temple.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the adulteration of ghee used for making Tirupati laddus.

Earlier, CM Naidu announced a probe by SIT into irregularities at TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Naidu added that after receiving the report, the state government would take action against those involved in using adulterated ghee for 'prasadam'.

