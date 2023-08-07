SC to constitute 3-judge committee to look into 'humanitarian' issues in violence-hit Manipur

By IANS | Published: August 7, 2023 04:07 PM 2023-08-07T16:07:47+5:30 2023-08-07T16:10:03+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will constitute a three-judge committee to ...

SC to constitute 3-judge committee to look into 'humanitarian' issues in violence-hit Manipur | SC to constitute 3-judge committee to look into 'humanitarian' issues in violence-hit Manipur

SC to constitute 3-judge committee to look into 'humanitarian' issues in violence-hit Manipur

Next

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will constitute a three-judge committee to look into “humanitarian” issues like relief, rehabilitation, etc. in the violence-hit Manpur.

The committee will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Justice Shalini Joshi, retired judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Asha Menon, former judge of the Delhi High Court will also form the part of the committee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur