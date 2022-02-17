SC to hear case relating to vacancies in tribunals across country on February 23

The Supreme Court on Thursday advised litigants to have patience and said it will take up on February 23 the pleas pertaining to filling up of vacancies in various tribunals across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that it has already asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to be ready to assist the court.

When a lawyer mentioned the matter for early hearing of his plea, the bench said, "In PIL matters also, you create a great fuss. Can we call the government today and send him to jail. Please have some patience, we are taking up the matter. We are taking up the matter. Yesterday, we had called the Attorney General and we would be taking it up on February 23."

Yesterday, the apex court took strong objection to the pending vacancies in various tribunals across the country and sought the stand of the Centre on the appointments.

The bench during the hearing said that the bureaucracy is taking the issue "lightly".

It expressed displeasure saying some "knee-jerk" appointments have been made by the Central government to fill up vacancies in tribunals across the country.

"This is about tribunals issue. Every day we are getting mentioning (of the matter for hearing) and matters which could not be heard by tribunals... APTEL etc. Some knee jerk appointments took place and nothing after that. We don't know the fate of members and many are retiring. Bureaucracy is taking it lightly," CJI told Attorney General on Wednesday.

AG has said that the government will file its affidavit on the issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor