SC to hear DU's plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates on Aug 21

New Delhi, Aug 18 The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by Delhi University against an interim order of the Delhi High Court allowing St. Stephen's College to implement 85 per cent of admission weightage based on the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) score, and the remaining 15 per cent for from interview of Christian minority candidates for undergraduate programmes.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.S. Narasimha adjourned the matter to August 21, when the plea filed by the UGC (University Grants Commission) will also be taken up for hearing.

As per an interim direction passed by the Delhi High Court on July 27, non-minority candidates will be admitted to St. Stephen's based solely on their CUET score, which will serve as the only eligibility criterion.

The high court had said that this arrangement will be temporary till the plea filed by St. Stephen's College is decided.

St Stephen's had contested a Delhi University notification regarding the admission of undergraduate and graduate students under the minority quota purely based CUET score for the academic year 2023.

