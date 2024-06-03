SC to hear on June 4 Sisodia's bail pleas in excise policy cases by CBI, ED

New Delhi, June 3 The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday the Special Leave Petitions filed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, challenging refusal of grant of bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta will take up the matter for hearing on June 4.

On May 21, the Delhi High Court denied bail to the senior AAP leader saying that he failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the High Court clarified that former Dy CM Sisodia could continue to meet his ailing wife every week, on the same terms as set earlier by the trial court.

Earlier in March this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions filed by the senior leader challenging the dismissal of review pleas against its 2023 verdict, denying him bail in connection with the liquor policy case in the national Capital.

In its judgment delivered on October 30, 2023, the top court had denied bail to Sisodia but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, of Rouse Avenue Court, had, on April 30, refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time.

During the trial court’s decision to deny bail, it was noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till July 6 the judicial custody of Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor