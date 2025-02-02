SC to hear on Monday plea seeking recall of TN Governor from office

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea seeking a direction to the Secretary of the President of India and others to immediately recall Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi from his office.

As per the cause list published on the website of the Apex Court, a bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will hear the plea filed by advocate C. R. Jaya Sukin on February 3 (Monday).

In his petition, Jaya Sukin, the petitioner in-person, said that a catena of apex court judgments had held that the Governor cannot enter the political arena and may discharge only those functions specified in the Constitution.

"As such, the Governor must be aware of the constitutional limits of the power vested in him. He cannot exercise a power that is not conferred on him by the Constitution or any law made under it," added the petition.

On January 6, the Tamil Nadu Governor walked out of the state Legislative Assembly immediately after the session commenced in protest against the National Anthem not being played in the House.

"The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the Chief Minister, who is the Leader of the House, and the Speaker to sing the National Anthem. However, the Assembly "stubbornly refused," according to the Raj Bhavan.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said, "Not wanting to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, the Governor, in deep anguish, left the House."

It added that Governor Ravi reminded the Assembly of its constitutional responsibility to sing the National Anthem and even urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure this protocol.

However, only the Thamizh Thai Vazhthu (the state song) was sung. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin hit out at Governor Ravi, alleging that he was unable to accept the progress made by the state.

CM Stalin criticised the Governor, particularly for refusing to deliver his speech in the State Assembly and protesting the rendering of the national anthem at the conclusion.

The Chief Minister accused Governor Ravi of politically motivated behaviour that insulted the dignity of the State Assembly and was unbecoming of his office.

Notably, during the 2024 Assembly session, Governor Ravi refused to deliver the customary inaugural address prepared by the Tamil Nadu government, reading only the first paragraph before walking out.

The address had included wishes for "happiness, prosperity, and well-being" in the new year and quoted a couplet from the Tirukkural.

On that occasion, the Governor reduced an hour-long speech to three minutes and walked out of the Assembly, claiming disagreement with certain portions of the text and accusing the state of disrespecting the national anthem.

In 2023, a similar controversy arose when Governor Ravi skipped portions of the policy address that referenced secularism, the Dravidian model, and leaders such as Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

